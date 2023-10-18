Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed an agreement worth $18 million in investments with the Chinese power and fiber optic cable manufacturer Hengtong to expand the latter’s business in TEDA-Egypt zone, a statement revealed.

Under the deal, the firm targets to produce fiber-optic cables with a capacity of up to 2 million kilometers in the zone.

The agreement will also contribute to the company’s fulfillment of its contractual obligations to manufacture fiber-optic cables, optical distribution networks (ODN), and optical ground wires (OPGW).

This is in addition to optical communications engineering, wire manufacturing, and power engineering services, along with operating and maintaining submarine fiber-optic cables.

