A partnership of Sharjah-based Beaah and Egypt’s Green Planet was awarded a 10-year waste management contract for the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea coast, according to a report by the UAE’s official news agency WAM.

Sharm el-Sheikh will host COP27 between 6th-18th November 2022.

The partnership will deploy “world-class waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions and recycling services” at the resort city “bringing together a network of RFID-tagged bins, a GPS-enabled fleet and a skilled workforce,” the WAM report said

It said the contract will cover the city, including in and around the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, where COP27 is to be held, and tourist hotspots in desert and beach areas.

The report also noted that the partnership will offer recycling of used cooking oil services by deploying used cooking oil deposit machines throughout the city.

The contract with Sharm el-Sheikh is the Beeah Group's second in Egypt after signing the Middle East's largest waste management contract with the New Administrative Capital in 2020 with “an ambitious landfill waste diversion rate of 80 percent.”

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)