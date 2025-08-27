Qatar - India's multinational automotive major Ashok Leyland is strengthening its presence in Qatar with it entering into a pact with Al Futtaim to distribute its full range of trucks and buses in the Gulf country.



The partnership was cemented at a signing ceremony in Dubai’s Intercontinental Festival City, attended by senior executives from both companies.



Through its subsidiary FAMCO Qatar, Al Futtaim will now introduce Ashok Leyland’s full range of commercial vehicles (CVs) to the local market.



Pioneers in the CV space, Ashok Leyland is a flagship of the Hinduja group, and is the secnd largest manufacturer of CVs in India, and fourth largest manufacturer of buses and 19th largest manufacturer of trucks in the world.



This strategic alliance aligns with Al Futtaim’s vision to deepen its presence in high-growth GCC or Gulf Cooperation Council markets, uniting two industry leaders to address Qatar’s evolving mobility, infrastructure, and logistics requirements.



"This milestone underscores Al Futtaim’s strategic commitment to delivering best-in-class mobility solutions that power economic growth and infrastructure development," said Ramez Hamdan, managing director of Al Futtaim Industrial Equipment.



Ashok Leyland’s reputation for quality and reliability, combined with FAMCO Qatar’s expertise in tailored transport solutions, will support the country’s growth by providing vehicles that set the highest standards in performance, efficiency, and dependability, according to him.



Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland said its partnership with Al Futtaim marks an important milestone as it enters the Qatari market with its full range of best-in-class commercial vehicles.



"With Al Futtaim’s proven leadership and deep expertise in the region, we are confident of delivering unmatched value to customers through products that embody reliability, innovation, and performance. Together, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the future of mobility and the growth of Qatar’s transport and logistics sector," he said.

