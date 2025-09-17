Italian home appliances maker Ariston Group has inaugurated a $20 million water heater factory in 6th of October City, Egypt, in a move aimed at doubling its production capacity in the country and tapping into rising regional demand.

Umberto G. Crovella, Executive Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Asia, told Zawya Projects that the facility will produce both electric and gas water heaters and is designed for future expansion.

The plant’s first phase will have an annual output of 400,000–500,000 units, and will create more than 350 direct jobs, he said.

Ariston said work on the second phase of the new plant is set to begin by late 2026 or early 2027, with operations starting 18–24 months later.

“While current market demand may influence the pace, the company is committed to moving forward with expansion,” said Cruvella.

While initial production will focus on Egypt, exports to MENA markets are planned for later phases, eventually integrating the plant into Ariston’s global supply network of 70 countries, added Tarek Refaat, Ariston’s Regional Manager in Egypt.

Ariston already operates three factories in Obour City and aims to capture at least 10 percent of Egypt’s water heater market, estimated at 1.5 million units annually.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa