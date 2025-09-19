Algeria’s National Steel Holding Company (SNS) has signed 13 strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $2.48 billion with partners from eight countries on the sidelines of the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algiers.

The agreements – described as the largest ever for Algeria’s state-owned industrial groups – involve partners from Libya, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Egypt, China, and Senegal. They cover subsidiaries including ANABIB (pipe manufacturing), ENCC (metal and copper structures), FONDAL (foundry), and AQS (steel JV between with SIDER Group).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

