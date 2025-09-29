Egypt’s iron and steel industry has long been a cornerstone of the nation’s economic development, contributing significantly to industrial growth and job creation. With roots dating back nearly a century—the first iron company was established in 1936, followed by others in 1947—the sector has evolved into one of the largest in Africa and a leading force in the MENA region. Today, Egypt produces over 10 million tons annually, with rebar representing the bulk of domestic consumption, while also holding a strong position in global export markets.

In this Factsheet, we will outline Egypt’s global and regional position as a steel producer and exporter, while shedding light on the country’s imports and recent government decisions to protect local manufacturers.

Production increased from 10.4 million tons in 2023 to 10.7 million tons in 2024, a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth rate. This placed Egypt as the world’s 19th-largest steel producer in 2024, contributing 0.6% of total global steel production.

Regionally, Egypt ranked 1st among Arab steel producers in 2024, followed by Saudi Arabia. Egypt was Africa’s top producer, while it held 2nd place in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries after Iran.

In 2024, the Egyptian giant steel manufacturer, Ezz Steel, was the largest steel-producing company in the Arab world and the African continent, with production of 6.4 million tons.

Average steel prices in Egypt jumped remarkably by 25% YoY in 2024 to EGP 40,483 per ton from EGP 32,498 per ton in 2023. This increase was largely driven by the sharp surge in February, as prices at EGP 51,000 per ton amid an exchange rate crisis linked to the parallel market, before gradually easing to EGP 34,700 per ton in December.

In 2024, Egypt’s iron and steel exports reached $2.2 billion, declining by 5% compared to 2023. Despite the drop, Egypt ranked 32nd worldwide, accounting for 0.5% of global iron and steel exports. Regionally, the country maintained a strong position, capturing 2nd place among African exporters after South Africa and 2nd in the MENA region after Oman.

Egypt’s exports were mainly directed to Türkiye, Spain, and Italy, with shares of 12%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively.

Despite being a net steel exporter, the local market recently faced a threat with unprecedented increases in imports of semi-manufactured iron and steel products. In return, the government imposed safeguard duties of 16.2% on imported steel billets in September 2025. The measure will remain in effect for 200 days to protect the domestic industry from the increasing global prices and supply surges.

