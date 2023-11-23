Algeria has completed more than 90 percent of a manufacturing plant to produce the Italian Fiat car and production will begin at the end of 2023, an Algerian official has said.

The project, a joint venture based in the Northern Oran city, will be completed by mid-December, Oran’s Governor Saeed Sayoud told the Algerian daily Elkhabar.

“The first production line has been completed and the second one is expected to be finished in mid December…we expect production to start at the end of 2023,” he said.

The Amsterdam-based Stellantis, a multi-national automotive manufacturing company, has built the plant, which will produce nearly 90,000 vehicles of four models.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.