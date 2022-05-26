US-based industrial gases company Air Products, Oman-based integrated energy group OQ and Saudi-based developer-operator of water and power plants ACWA Power have signed have a joint development agreement (JDA) for a world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy in the Sultanate.

The project would be located in the Salalah Free Zone, Air Products said in a press statement, adding that the facility would be equally owned by the project partners.

The JDA signing follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in December 2021.

Air Products in joint venture with ACWA Power and NEOM is currently building a $5 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy in the Saudi Arabia.

The press statement said the project would include "the innovative integration of renewable power from solar, wind and storage; production of hydrogen by electrolysis; production of nitrogen by air separation; and production of green ammonia."

In May 2021, OQ had signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based InterContinental Energy, and Kuwait's EnerTech to develop a 25-gigawatt green hydrogen plant.

In April 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, and New York-based H2-Industries signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a waste-to-hydrogen plant in the Sultanate.

