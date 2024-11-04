Construction on Gotion High-Tech’s $1.24 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in Morocco is set to begin in June 2026, according to a news report.

The gigafactory will be powered by ACWA Power's 500-megawatt (MW) wind power plant with a 2,000-megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution, Morocco World News reported.

Last month, Zawya Projects reported that ACWA Power has inked a Joint Development Agreement with Gotion Power Morocco to develop a 500MW wind power plant, incorporating a 2,000 MWh BESS solution, at a cost of $800 million.

In June 2024, Reuters reported that Gotion High Tech will build Morocco's first EV battery gigafactory with an initial battery capacity of 20 gigawatts per hour (GWh), aiming to expand to 100 GWh. The report said the project represents an investment of $1.3 billion, with potential growth to $6.5 billion.