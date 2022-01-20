DUBAI, 20th January, 2022 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (3) of 2022 forming the "Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta".

The Resolution is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, which forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

The Committee is tasked with attracting investments in Hatta by creating investment opportunities for the public and private sectors and local and international companies.

Within the larger framework of enhancing sustainable development, the Committee will develop plans to conserve Hatta's environment, mountainous ecosystem, and cultural heritage. The Committee is also tasked with strengthening the social, economic and educational capabilities of Hatta, and further promoting it as a touristic destination.

The Supreme Committee is chaired by the Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track. Members of the Committee include: the Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); the Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; the Director-General of Dubai Municipality; the Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority' the CEO of Engineering Office; as well as representatives from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Committee is responsible for drafting the general policy of the Hatta Master Development Plan, overseeing the implementation of projects and initiatives to develop Hatta, and tracking the progress of the Plan according to a set of key performance indicators, among other responsibilities.

The Committee is also tasked with forming sub-committees and working teams and proposing and reviewing regulations that will help it meet its objectives. The Committee will also be responsible for approving Hatta's promotional and marketing plan locally and internationally in collaboration with relevant entities.

The Resolution has tasked the RTA with providing the Committee with administrative and technical support that will help it perform its duties. All government entities and relevant entities in charge of the development of Hatta are required to collaborate with the Committee and its sub-committees and working teams to provide the Committee with all the necessary data and documents.

The Supreme Committee serves for a renewable period of three years, subject to extension by a decision issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai based on the recommendation of the Chairman of the Supreme Committee.

The Chairman of the Supreme Committee issues the required decisions to implement this Resolution, which is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.