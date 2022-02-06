Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea has issued a decision to establish a textile industries council headed by the minister and includes a number of other state officials and experts in the field.

The minister said that the decision will be implemented on the date of its publication in the official gazette and that ministerial Resolution No. 783 of 2017 and all that contradicts the provisions of this decision will be rescinded.

Gamea said that the establishment of this council came with the aim of developing textile industries at the level of the republic and coordinating efforts to strengthen all the textile industrys circles and working to implement its strategic vision.

She noted that the government pays great attention to upgrading the spinning, weaving, and ready-made garments industrys system in Egypt as per international standards that will meet the needs of the local market and enhance the quality of Egyptian products for export to global markets through expansion in all production phases.

Textile industries are among the most vital industries in which Egypt possesses great competitive advantages that qualify it to double its exports and access more foreign markets, she elaborated.

Gamea explained that the decision specified competencies that the council is undertaking in coordination with the concerned authorities in textile industries, including listing the problems and obstacles facing this industry, setting an action plan to implement the states strategy and objectives for promoting and developing the spinning and weaving industry and an executive programme to implement the strategy.

It also includes studying the cost of local production and proposing the necessary measures to reduce these costs in a way that contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of local products compared to imported ones; and developing a map for textile industries that determines their gathering places, growth potential, and efficiency; increase their added value; and strengthen value chains.

The minister pointed out that the councils tasks also include setting mechanisms to link feeding industries and major companies in the spinning and weaving industry and finding a modern mechanism to communicate with all world markets with the aim of presenting Egyptian products as a strong and competitive alternative to products from other countries.

It will also prepare a study to design Egyptian brands for the local market and export with the assistance of concerned authorities locally and internationally in this regard, as well as set up vocational training programmes to qualify the required employment for this industry and ways to implement it.

The decision stipulated that the council would have a technical secretariat to implement its recommendations and decisions with the concerned authorities, and to provide technical assistance in the councils work.

The council will convene at least once every three months and may be called to convene at the request of its head or at least five members, the minister concluded.

