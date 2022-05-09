Al Qana, a leading waterfront dining and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, has announced that work is in full swing on its additional recreation spaces and a cinema which is due to open soon.

The key retail and leisure destination being developed by Al Barakah International Investment is also home to the region’s largest aquarium, as well as indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, retail and dining outlets, and a marina.

"Al Qana is a mega-infrastructure project designed to support Abu Dhabi’s vision to cement itself as one of the most livable cities in the world. We aim to further enhance quality of life in the emirate by providing even more recreational, cultural, sporting, and active initiatives," remarked Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, after touring the site of the new Al Qana waterside project.

He was accompanied by Abu Dhabi (DCT) Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and Al Barakah International Investment Chairman Saeed bin Omeir bin Yousef and CEO Fouad Mashal.

Sheikh Khaled lauded the project's contribution to strengthening the emirate’s tourism offering and enhancing the community’s health and wellbeing.

"At Al Qana, more than 365,000 sq ft area is dedicated to entertainment. We are developing an iconic destination that will not only boost tourism, but also be a leisure and dining hub for families and friends," he added.

