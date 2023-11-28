Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), a global architecture and engineering firm, has announced that work is in full swing on the UH by Ellington, a premium residential development coming up in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

BSBG is the concept architect, lead consultant, executive architect, executive interior designer and structural engineer for the premium project being developed by Ellington Properties. It is also providing construction supervision for the high-end development.

A dual tower high-rise community project, the UH by Ellington features 754 apartments comprising studios, and a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

Located in the JLT, the UH by Ellington appears almost as a ‘gateway to JLT’ from the south, and will deliver ultra-modern apartments and sweeping terraces with true 360-degree panoramic views towards the marina coastline, across JLT and Jumeirah Islands.

The high-end development will boast a variety of leisure facilities and amenities, including a 37-m horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts.

Giving a project update, BSBG said the construction work began in May this year and shoring and piling work is now nearing completion. The excavation is in progress and the enabling works are on track for completion as per schedule.

One of Dubai’s most popular communities, JLT is situated across from Dubai Marina and provides residents with the opportunity to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes.

JLT is home to a wide array of restaurants, bars, retail outlets and offices, as well as fitness, recreation and entertainment opportunities.

According to BSBG, the UH by Ellington will offer residents the panoramic views on offer across Jumeirah Islands, as well as a range of podium leisure amenities, and the elegant drop-off point at the project.

In addition, residents will be able to make use of a bespoke movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, record lounge, podcast room, indoor skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad and play area, and an outdoor barbeque area, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

