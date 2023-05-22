Doha, Qatar: Mazaya Real Estate Development Company, in partnership with Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, has announced the launch of the Voya Tower project on the waterfront. The residential tower stands out with its modern design and stunning views of the Lusail waterfront and its diverse facilities.

Voya Tower provides easy access to all tourist, recreational, and service facilities in the city, and it is entirely distinguished from other buildings in the area with its exceptional exterior design. Its interior design includes numerous shared spaces, gardens, and private balconies that provide the building with magnificent views of the Lusail waterfront.

In a statement regarding this step, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, a board member and CEO of Mazaya, said, “The launch of the Voya residential project is a response to the continuous and growing demand for high-quality residential projects that provide a more distinguished and luxurious life.”

He added, “The company is preparing to launch several diverse projects in Qatar and Gulf countries, emphasising that the company’s vision for investment in the Qatari real estate sector is based on Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which Mazaya strongly supports through projects that meet the needs of the country’s real estate market.”

Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, expressed his gratitude for this initiative, saying, “The launch of the Voya project on the waterfront comes amidst a great sense of optimism about the future of the real estate market in the Gulf countries in general and Qatar in particular, as it is one of the fastest-growing modern residential destinations in the world and a hub for flourishing and evolving projects and investments. In line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, we will continue our journey towards providing modern and contemporary housing in order to grant residents and investors the utmost luxury according to the highest standards and meet their needs in all aspects to achieve sustainable development and pass it on to future generations.”

The launch of the Voya residential tower follows the completion of all legal procedures and obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

The residential Voya Tower project includes 119 diverse housing units, including apartments and chalets for sale.

Both Mazaya and Al-Namaa ensured the presentation of complete and comprehensive designs for the project and obtained the final official approvals before its launch, to ensure that the project information and details are clear and final for customers and investors. The completion of the Voya project is scheduled for the year 2026.

