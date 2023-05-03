RAK Properties has appointed Gulf Asia Contracting Company as the main contractor to develop the second phase of Bay Residences on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

The value of the contract and completion timelines were not given.

Located on Hayat Island, the beachfront development will include 324 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, across two towers.

The Abu Dhabi-listed developer announced the start of foundation works for Towers 1 and 2 of the Bay Residence in March 2022.

Gulf Asia Contracting operates across the GCC with active projects in the region.

In April 2022, RAK Properties awarded the main construction contract for its Bay Residence project to Al Ali Contracting Company.

