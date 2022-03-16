Etihad Rail is working at an accelerated pace to complete Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network after the launch of Stage One of operations in 2016, finishing 70% of the project despite the conditions imposed by the pandemic, said a senior minister.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, was speaking after inspecting the progress of construction works within Stage Two.

He later boarded the inspection train, designated for site inspection and supervision, to review the various constructions sites in Abu Dhabi.

The Etihad Rail project is being supported by 180 government and services establishments, developers, and contributing companies, and has issued more than 40,000 approval and no-objection certificates.

Al Mazrouei, accompanied by Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, were received by Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, and representatives from the Company.

During their visit, Al Mazrouei and Al Mansouri inspected the main O&M facility, which is the nerve of the network responsible for controlling the operations of the whole network.

The minister was briefed on the train operating systems, while touring the centre and its facilities, which are seeing exceptional progress in construction works on par with highest global standards and criteria, and as per the company’s set timeline.

He then viewed the operational model and examined the freight train facilities, in addition to Stage One achievements and the progress of Stage Two of the project, including the recent 256-km railway link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, bringing the company one step closer towards connecting the rest of the emirates, and aligning with the UAE Railways Programme.

Launched recently by the UAE government as part of the Projects of the 50 with an estimated investment value of AED50 billion, the programme is the largest land transport system of its kind in the UAE and will shape the future of the railway sector for the coming decades.

He was also briefed on the passenger railway services project, legislations, commercial developments, in addition to contracts and partnerships recently signed by Etihad Rail, including the agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) for financing the pasenger transport services project valued at AED1.99 billion, where FAB will be the Certified Lead Arranger for the loan.

During the tour, Al Mazrouei expressed his appreciation of the progress achieved in the project, recognising the efforts of the Etihad Rail team working on completing the project, who have demonstrated their dedication to the execution of the project rapidly and deliberately, according to the highest international practices.

Malak lauded the government for its unlimited support for the strategic national project, which contributes to establishing a new transport sector in the UAE.

Malak has also confirmed that Etihad Rail has made remarkable achievements in the development of the UAE National Rail Network, demonstrating its efficiency in the completion of the project as per the set plan.

This comes in line with the company’s goals of developing cost-effective transport solutions using a safe and sustainable railway network, which connects the Emirates and provides special services to industries and the society, supporting the UAE’s economic growth and consolidating its leading position internationally, he added.

