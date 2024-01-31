Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, announced on Wednesday its fourth residential project CELLO in Dubai in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The project will offer studios, one-to-three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses.

Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding said: “As Yas Holding enters its second year in the real estate, our optimism in the constantly growing market in Dubai is as strong as ever, and we look forward to announcing further projects over the course of 2024”.

Ahmad Shibel, CEO, Taraf said: “CELLO will place residents close to work, shopping and entertainment, yet also provide space to relax – harmonising with the tempo of modern lives.”

Since February 2023, the developer has launched Luce on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Terrazzo Residences in JVC and Terra Golf Collection in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.