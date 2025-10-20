Sumou Real Estate Company has secured a contract from Diyar Real Estate Development Company to develop and execute infrastructure works on a project located in the North Obhur neighborhood in Jeddah

The 24-month contract is valued at 135 million Saudi riyals ($36.01 million), Sumou said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The project in Jeddah covers a total area of 960,000 square meters and is expected to have a positive impact on financial results.

Diyar Real Estate represents a real estate fund managed by Sedco Capital Company.



