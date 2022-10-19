Sharjah Sustainable City, a fully sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has launched Phase Three of the project following an overwhelming response to its fully sold out first two phases.

A premium mixed-use development, Sharjah Sustainable City extends over a 825,000-sq-ft area in the Al Rahmaniyah area of Sharjah, and boasts a total of 1,250 sustainable villas divided into blocks of three, four and five-bedroom properties ranging between 2,035 sq ft to 3,818 sq ft in built-up area.

According to the developers, Phase One of the project, comprising spacious and modern three, four and five-bedroom townhouses, was a resounding success with property buyers, and so was Phase Two with residential ‘Corner Units’ encompassing three bedrooms.

In the third phase, Sharjah Sustainable City is offering a total of 324 villas with prices starting from AED1.45 million ($394,710).

With sustainable designs, spacious layouts optimising the best of natural light and heat, key amenities and cutting-edge smart home and energy management technologies, villas at Sharjah Sustainable City offer the best of both worlds – an attractive and future-proof investment that also offers an eco-friendly way of living and a high quality of life, they stated.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa said: "We are deeply excited to bring esteemed homebuyers in the region and beyond a brand new range of eco-friendly villas at Sharjah Sustainable City, offering a sustainable contemporary design and innovative architecture with the same high quality and commitment that the community has come to be known for."

The three, four and five-bedroom villas of Phase Three, he stated, come configured in a variety of layouts and views, and are nestled in an environment designed to improve the quality of life for residents without compromising the needs of future generations, as well as creating inspiring opportunities to minimise the community carbon footprint.

"Using thermal insulating construction materials and windows, smart home automation, water-saving appliances, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the residential properties of Sharjah Sustainable City are projected to deliver savings of up to 50% on electricity and water bills for residents," observed Al Mutawa.

"Powered by clean energy, providing an abundance of green space and with an affordable price range, the third phase of properties at Sharjah Sustainable City offers an unbeatable combination of sustainable lifestyle and future-proof real-estate investments," he stated.

"At a time when property investors and home buyers around the world are increasingly seeking green homes and a lifestyle that protects the planet, we are proud to be leading the field of sustainable development in the emirate of Sharjah. We are confident the response to the third phase of Sharjah Sustainable City will be even more robust than the first two phases," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

