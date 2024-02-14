Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a major Indian construction and real estate conglomerate, has announced the successful completion of its iconic project - the BAPS Hindu Mandir - in Abu Dhabi.

An architectural marvel, it is the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the entire Middle East, located on 27 acres of land.

Built at a cost of more than AED400 million ($108 million), the Hindu Mandir, (open to all faiths) is an initiative of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the institution behind several Swaminarayan temples across India and the world.

Around 13.5 acres of land was gifted in 2019 personally by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and today's UAE President for the temple, said Shapoorji Pallonji in its statement.

The iconic temple will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (February 14) during a grand ceremony in the UAE capital.

Lauding the feat, the Indian construction conglomerate said the temple, built to last a 1,000 years, is a testimony of India’s culture and ancient architectural knowledge.

On the temple architecture, Shapoorji Pallonji said: "It is a traditional stone Hindu temple with seven shikhars. Built in the traditional Nagar style, the temple’s front panel depicts universal values, stories of harmony from different cultures, Hindu spiritual leaders and avatars."

"Spread over 27 acres, the temple complex is on 13.5 acres, with a parking area of 13.5 acres that can accommodate around 1,400 cars and 50 buses," stated the top Indian builder.

"The height of the temple is 108 ft, length 262 ft and width 180 ft. While the external facade uses pink sandstone from Rajasthan, the interior uses Italian marbles. A total of 20,000 tonnes of stones and marble was shipped in 700 containers for the temple," it added.

The temple has two central domes, Dome of Harmony and Dome of Peace, emphasising human coexistence through the carvings of earth, water, fire, air, and plants.

A Wall of Harmony, one of the largest 3D-printed walls in the UAE, features a video showcasing key milestones of the temple’s construction. The word ‘harmony’ has been written in 30 different ancient and modern languages.

The seven shikhars (spires) are representative of the seven emirates of the UAE, stated the company.

Other amenities include an assembly hall with a capacity of 3,000 people, a community centre, exhibitions, classrooms, and a majlis venue.

"We, at Shapoorji Pallonji are honoured to have played a pivotal role in the building of this spiritual oasis for global harmony. The SP Group has continued to partner with UAE and after almost half a century of presence in the Middle East, several of our projects dot the GCC skyline," the company said in its statement.

It is indeed an honour to contribute towards strengthening bilateral relations between India and the UAE, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

