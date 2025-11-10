Dubai-based Shamal Holding has unveiled the design and development details of The Dubai Beach EDITION project at Dubai Harbour.

The project is developed by H&H and designed by London-based Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP), Shamal Holding said in a statement.

Shamal Holding has inked an agreement with Marriott International last month to bring the first EDITION Branded Residences in the Middle East and the brand’s first beachfront resort in the UAE.

The branded residences will comprise 165 private homes across four low-rise pavilion buildings while the resort will feature 185 rooms and suites, the statement said.

The development is scheduled for completion in 2029.

In August 2025, Shamal Holding announced that it has partnered with Cheval Blanc, the LVMH hospitality brand, to launch Cheval Blanc maison in Dubai. The luxury branded residences offering, scheduled to open in 2029, will feature 30 suites and 40 private pool villas.

