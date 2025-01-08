Tanmiah Food Company said its subsidiary, Agricultural Development Company (ADC), has signed a 165 million Saudi riyals ($43.95 million) contract with China’s Chengdu Design & Research Institute to build 100 poultry broiler houses.

The contract includes the construction work to prepare infrastructure, equipment and the broiler houses buildings.

The project aims to build modern farms in the Kingdom equipped with automation and Industry 4.0 technologies on lands owned by the Agricultural Development Company.

The project will complement future expansions in primary processing, which is in line with Tanmiah’s overall expansion strategy.



Construction will start this month, with completion slated in December 2026. Commercial operations are expected to begin in January 2027.



The project will be funded through a long-term deferred payment plan, the statement said.

