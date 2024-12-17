Retal Urban Development Company has signed a contract with Building Construction Company, a subsidiary, to construct 502 residential units in Al-Fursan district in Riyadh.

The 30-month contract is valued at 349 million Saudi riyals ($92.89 million), the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The project will be funded through the available facilities and off-plan sales proceeds.

The contract is anticipated to have a positive impact on the company's results in 2025, 2026 and 2027 after the start of the project execution.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.