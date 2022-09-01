Saudi German Health (SGH) announced on Thursday the opening of a new hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, its 10th hospital in the Kingdom, and 18th regionally, consolidating the company's position as the largest private health group in the region.

The 300-bed hospital is part of Batterjee Medical City, which also includes a university and a non-profit hospital, according to SGH's press statement.

The hospital has 100 outpatient clinics; an advanced intensive care unit; a special dialysis department with 30 rooms, as well as operating rooms equipped with the latest equipment and advanced technologies, the statement said.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

