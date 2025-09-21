PHOTO
Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company said on Sunday it has sold two plots of land within its flagship Masar destination in Makkah for 275 million Saudi riyals ($73 million) to Aswar Alpha Co., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) managed by Riyadh-based Alpha Capital.
The plots, totaling 5,500 sqm, were sold by Al-Inma First Development Co. and Al-Inma Second Development Co., the SPVs for Al-Inma Makkah Development Fund I and II, both owned by Umm Al Qura, the company said in a stock exchange statement.
Aswar Alpha has earmarked the plots for residential tower development, it said.
The assets carry a book value of SAR 146 million ($39 million), the statement added.
Earlier this month, Umm Al Qura signed two pre-reservation agreements with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa & Sons Group Real Estate Holding to develop two projects worth over SAR 1.3 billion ($346.5 million) within the destination.
Masar, which spans 1.2 million sqm, is a mixed-use urban development combining hospitality, retail, cultural, entertainment, and residential components to serve residents, pilgrims, and visitors to Makkah.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.