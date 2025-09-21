Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company said on Sunday it has sold two plots of land within its flagship Masar destination in Makkah for 275 million Saudi riyals ($73 million) to Aswar Alpha Co., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) managed by Riyadh-based Alpha Capital.

The plots, totaling 5,500 sqm, were sold by Al-Inma First Development Co. and Al-Inma Second Development Co., the SPVs for Al-Inma Makkah Development Fund I and II, both owned by Umm Al Qura, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

Aswar Alpha has earmarked the plots for residential tower development, it said.

The assets carry a book value of SAR 146 million ($39 million), the statement added.

Earlier this month, Umm Al Qura signed two pre-reservation agreements with Mosa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mosa & Sons Group Real Estate Holding to develop two projects worth over SAR 1.3 billion ($346.5 million) within the destination.

Masar, which spans 1.2 million sqm, is a mixed-use urban development combining hospitality, retail, cultural, entertainment, and residential components to serve residents, pilgrims, and visitors to Makkah.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

