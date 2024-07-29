RIYADH — The Saudi Contractors Authority has launched the National Strategy Study Project for the Contracting Sector, aiming to develop the sector and enhance its role.



The project seeks to transform the construction sector into an industry, build a database containing contractor evaluations with accurate and reliable standards, and provide opportunities for contractors to implement projects in their specializations to raise their quality.



The authority's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Zakaria Al-Abdulqader, confirmed that during the third session, the Authority focused on preparing and equipping a robust contracting sector that would serve as an executive arm for the projects of Vision 2030, with total spending expected to reach over SR1.2 trillion, an increase of 300% annually over current levels.



Over the past three years, the authority has doubled the number of contractors by 400%, bringing the total number of registered contractors to over 18,000, including 1,200 international contractors. The authority has also signed more than ten agreements and memoranda of understanding with major global contracting sectors.



In addition to participating in over 50 governmental and semi-governmental committees to address challenges in the contracting sector and create a more attractive environment, the authority has led the sector in 57 countries by winning the presidency of the Islamic Contractors Union and selecting Saudi Arabia as its headquarters.

