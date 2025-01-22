PHOTO
Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has prequalified five companies for the Residential Buildings at Land Ports Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.
The project entails the development and operation of residential areas across nine land ports under a 15-year Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract, which also includes three-year construction period.
The list of prequalified companies are:
- Al Gihaz Holding Company
- Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting
- MASIC logistics
- Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co.
- Lamar Holding
The Expression of Interest (EOI) notice was issued in June 2024.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
