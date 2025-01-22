Saudi’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has prequalified five companies for the Residential Buildings at Land Ports Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project.

The project entails the development and operation of residential areas across nine land ports under a 15-year Design - Build - Finance - Operate - Maintain - Transfer (DBFOMT) contract, which also includes three-year construction period.

The list of prequalified companies are:

Al Gihaz Holding Company Al Yamama Company for Trading & Contracting MASIC logistics Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co. Lamar Holding

The Expression of Interest (EOI) notice was issued in June 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

