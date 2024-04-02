PHOTO
Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) said its subsidiary, Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah), has signed a contract with Diriyah Gate Company Limited (DGCL) for the excavation works of Metro-Box Central, South and East.
The contract is valued at 722.1 million Saudi riyals ($192.52 million) and has a duration of 1,276 calendar days, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.
Binyah, which is 60 percent owned by Al Akaria, was awarded the contract in December 2023.
In February, Al Akaria signed a five-year contract with the Royal Commission for AlUla and Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned AlUla Development Company to develop the Sidrat AlUla project.
The PIF and Public Pension Agency partially own Al Akaria.
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
