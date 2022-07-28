Muscat – Construction of a landmark road project connecting Wadi Bani Khalid in North Sharqiyah governorate and Tiwi in South Sharqiyah governorate, which will cut the distance between the two by 200km, has begun.

The 8km road is expected to change the fortunes of the nearby villages and boost tourism by reducing travel time between Wadi Bani Khalid and Tiwi, besides the time taken to reach Wadi Bani Khalid from Muscat.

The mountain road between the village of Al Oud in the wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid and the village of Helout in the niyabat of Tiwi, wilayat of Sur, is a matter of much interest and has been eagerly pursued by the two governorates to develop projects to achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and enhance the contribution of the private sector in development projects.

“This mountain road will help activate tourism and movement of tourists between the governorates of North Sharqiyah and South Sharqiyah given their tourism potential,” said Saif bin Muhammad al Ghaithi, wali of Wadi Bani Khalid.

He told ONA that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“This road will not only shorten distance but also help residents of the nearby villages to prosper as currently they have to travel on foot or on the back of animals. It now takes over four hours on foot from Wadi Bani Khalid to Tiwi.”

He informed that the project has been contracted to small and medium enterprise Wadi al Jahl Heights Trading in efforts to support SMEs.

According to Saeed bin Hamdan al Muqaimi, owner of Wadi al Jahl Heights Trading, his company has completed several road construction projects, especially in the mountains of Tiwi.

