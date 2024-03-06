Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design and build contract for its Renovation of the Heritage Buildings of the Qatar Media Corporation project by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the design and build contract tender was reissued on 1 January 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 18 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The project location is within the current Qatar Radio and Television Corporation Complex at Wadi Al Sail.

The main components to the design and build scope include Main Old TV Building; New Radio (AM) Building and Old Radio (FM) Building.

The source said project involves a comprehensive building inspection and assessment of three heritage buildings and provision of required maintenance works including strengthening existing structural elements, rehabilitation of the façade, replacing existing interior finishing with new modern interior including a theatre and several studios, new internal partitions, repair of existing built-up roofing systems.

Mechanical and electrical services alterations and renovations include modifications and improvements to existing ventilation and central air-conditioning system, hot and cold-water services, sanitary installations, fire protection system, electrical, fire alarm, CCTV, public address and other low current system.

The scope of services also includes appointing a design consultant to carry out design work for various aspects of the project, required governmental approvals/permits, construction management, site set-up, constructability reviews and sustainability management following GORD requirements.

The source said the project is slated for completion by fourth quarter 2026 and the maintenance period of 400 days, adding that the project value, as estimated by him, is $40 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.