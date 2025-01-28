Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued a tender for the design and construction of service buildings and upgrade works for the Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) in Doha.

The tender was issued on 5 January 2025, with the bid submission deadline set for 16 February 2025.

“The contract awarded is expected by May 2025, with completion slated for the fourth quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He estimated the project cost at approximately $45 million.

QAA is a Centre of excellence for aviation training in the Middle East, according to its LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



