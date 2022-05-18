Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer of luxury ecotourism development The Red Sea project, has awarded a contract to Netherlands-headquartered Mammoet to transport, deliver and install 73 prefabricated overwater and beach villas for the Sheybarah Island Resort.

The 73-key hyper luxury resort on Sheybarah island located in the south-east of the archipelago on the Red Sea has been designed by Dubai-based architectural firm Killa Design, according to a Mammoet press statement.

Sheybarah Resort is designed to be a LEED Platinum, off-grid, zero energy, zero water development, powered by a centralised solar farm and supplied with fresh water from a solar powered desalination plant, the statement said.

In January 2022, TSRDC had awarded Saudi Arabia-based modular construction company, Red Sea International Company (RSI), a 61 million Saudi riyal ($16 million) contract to design, manufacture, supply and install modular buildings to support construction activities on the Sheybarah, among three sites.

