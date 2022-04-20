Iraq currently has more than 7,000 projects in the implementation stage, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi said the laggard projects, where the completion rate is less than 10 percent, stood at 1,452, adding that the ministry has taken steps to resolve the issues and complete these projects. He also disclosed that the planning ministry has managed to reduce costs to 23 trillion Iraqi dinars through various measures including updating the specifications and cancelling projects.

He said 2,150 schools were completed in 2021 throughout Iraq, and 30 out of 50 hospital projects have been completed.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

