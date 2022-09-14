The Board of Directors of the Suez Canal Economic Authority (SCZONE) approved projects worth more than $719 million in East Port Said and Sokhna ports in their first meeting for fiscal 2022-23.

East Port Said projects

Logistics Area: Integrated logistics project (a dry bulk station for grain handling and a logistics zone for value-added operations) by the Roots-Rosa Greens consortium.

Phase 1 of the project, spread over an area of 400,000 square meters (sqm), would be developed at an estimated investment of about 200 million Egyptian pounds ($10 million).

In July, Egypt’s House of Representatives had approved the contract for the 2.2-billion-pound ($144 million) dry bulk station project, which would be developed over an area of 267,000 sqm and include a 500-metre-long berth and generate 400 jobs.

Expansion of existing container terminal: The board approved the $500 million expansion of the Suez Canal Terminal for Container Handling involving a 955-metre increase in berth length and a 510,000 sqm container handling yard. The Terminal is currently operating with a 2,400-metre berth and handling space of 1.2 million sqm.

Multi-purpose terminal: The project, which will be developed by the Sky Investment-Reliance Logistics consortium involves the construction of a new terminal with a berth length of 900 metres and handling area of 380,000 sqm at a total investment of $65 million and providing 400 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Sokhna Port projects

New container terminal: Execution of the agreement with the Hutchison-COSCO-CMA consortium for the construction, management and operation of a new container terminal in Sokhna port. The project’s first phase includes a 1,200-metre berth with a handling area of 720,000 sqm while the second phase will consist of a 1,400-metre berth with a handling area of 840,000 sqm.

Desalination plant: Start of operations of a 100,000 cubic metres per day sea water desalination plant in October to serve existing projects in the industrial zone.

(1 US Dollar = 19.34 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)