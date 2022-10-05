Muscat - Phase two of the Al Ansab-Al-Jifnain dual carriageway project will be implemented by the first quarter of next year, according to Muscat Municipality.

The project will help speed up the traffic flow and ease road congestion as the road links the Muscat Governorate with Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Sharqiya, apart from benefiting the residents of the neighborhood.

The project will also resolve issues related to traffic congestion on the Muscat Expressway, especially during rush hours, the slowdown in the development of the Misfah Industrial Area, and reduce road accidents in the area.

The project includes the construction of three lanes in each direction, starting from the Falaj Al-Sham area in the Wilayat of Bausher, to the Al-Jifnain area in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, with a length of 15 km. It will also include the conversion of roundabouts into bridges and tunnels by following safety standards, including the construction of drainage systems.

