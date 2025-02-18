Egypt - Organi Group has launched a major contracting consortium in collaboration with its subsidiary, Abnaa Sinai for Construction and Building, alongside IGI Holding’s subsidiary, Income, and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The consortium aims to execute large-scale construction and infrastructure projects in Egypt and beyond, with a targeted business volume of $500 million in its first year and total projected investments reaching $5 billion within the first three years.

Essameldin Al-Organi, CEO of Organi Group, announced that the consortium’s first major development will be the Ras El Hikma project. Additionally, it is exploring opportunities in Libya and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand into the industrial sector over the next decade.

The official signing ceremony for a strategic partnership between Organi Group and CSCEC was attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny and Chao Liu Cheng, Commercial and Economic Attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, representing Ambassador Liao Liqiang. The agreement is set to enhance strategic cooperation and facilitate the transfer of global expertise to Egypt’s construction sector.

El-Sherbiny underscored the strength of Egyptian-Chinese relations, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering economic cooperation with Chinese firms. He highlighted ongoing collaborations with major Chinese construction companies in implementing landmark national projects, including the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital and the Downtown Towers project in New Alamein City—both executed in partnership with CSCEC.

CSCEC Egypt General Manager Chang Weicai expressed pride in joining this strategic alliance, calling it a pivotal step in strengthening ties between Chinese engineering expertise and Egypt’s fast-growing construction market. He affirmed CSCEC’s commitment to delivering innovative projects that will drive economic development and create new opportunities in Egypt.

