Oman’s Duqm Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (SEZAD) is expected to award the design and master planning consultancy contract for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Zone Area in Duqm by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The tender for the design and master planning consultancy contract was issued on 3 August 2022 with the technical bid submission deadline of 6 October 2022. The financial bid submission deadline date was on 31 October 2022. The consultancy contract award is expected to be announced by mid-December 2022,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The tender documents purchased by Khatib Alami and Partners, Muscat Engineering Consulting, Dar Al Handasah, Engineering Consultants Group, Hoehler and Partner, Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers, Idom Consulting Engineering Architecture, WS Atkins International, Arab Engineering, Saviday DAC, Monenco Consulting Engineers, Al Abraj Consulting Engineer And Architects, F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy, Muroog Engineering Consultancy, Coptis, and Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants, according to officials from five companies.

The source said the technical bidders for the main contract included Muscat Engineering Consulting, Ibrahim Jaidah Architects And Engineers, Hoehler And Partner, and Dar Al Handasah.

The scope of work involves master planning of 9 square kilometres of (sq. km) AI zone including market and feasibility studies as part of Stage 1 while Stage 2 involves the detailed planning of selected 2 sq km area and detailed design of drone runway, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The second source estimated the project value at $70 million, adding that completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

