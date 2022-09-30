Muscat: Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, said that about 50 percent of the Rusayl - Bidbid expansion project has been completed and there are plans for partial opening of this stretch in November.

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

On the issue of withdrawal of contractors from the Sharqiya Expressway project and the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual-road project, he said that the ministry is currently trying to issue new tenders for these projects in a way that will ensure speedy completion.

