The Public Establishment for Industrial Estate (Madayn) is expected to award the detailed design and supervision consultancy contract for its Plug and Play Industrial Complex in Nizwa Industrial City, Dakhiliah Governorate by third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The detailed design and supervision consultancy tender was issued on 28 May 2023. The pre-bid clarification ended on 25 June 2023 and the bid submission deadline was on 26 July 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders comprised of Universal Consulting Engineering ($346,274), Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants (IKAM) ($369,988), National Engineering Office (NEO) ($109,425), Eamar Engineering Consultancy ($99,854), Al Sorouh Designing & Engineering Consultancy ($77,997), Three Dimension Engineering Consultants ($78,569), Omani Engineering Consultancy Company ($94,854), Hajar Alasas Comprehensive ($114,853), AZD Engineering Consultancy ($161,138), Al Meedania Engineering Consultancy ($100,797), Atlas International Engineering Consultants ($93,711), and Alamur Engineering Consultant ($231,695), according to officials from seven companies.

Eighteen companies had submitted technical bids for the project.

The scope of work involves the construction of an industrial complex with 500-square metre units over a land area of 5,000 square metres in Nizwa Industrial City

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the third quarter 2025, the source said.

(Editing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

