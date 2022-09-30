Oman’s Ministry of Health is expected to award the design architect and supervision consultancy contract for its Sumail General Hospital in Al Dakhilyah Governorate, Oman by mid fourth quarter of 2022, according to a source close to the project.

“The tender for the design and supervision consultancy engineering services was issued on 11 August 2022 and the bid submission was scheduled on 21 September 2022. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by early December 2022,” the source said.

Bidders include Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Arabtech Jardaneh International, Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers, Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy, Khatib Alami and Partners, Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers, Gulf Engineering Consultancy, Al Abraj Consulting Engineer and Architects, Hoehler and Partner and Capital Engineering Consulting, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of a hospital building, parking spaces and other related infrastructure works.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the first source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)