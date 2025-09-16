Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is set to award the concept design contract for the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority Building in Sultan Haitham City (SHC), Muscat, in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source said.

The tender for consulting services was issued on 24 July 2027 with bid submissions closing on 15 September 2025.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in November 2025,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

He said financial bids were submitted by Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers (IJAE), Espace Engineering Consultants, National Engineering Office (NEO), Advanced Engineering Consultants, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Renardet SA & Partners, NAS Engineering, Almehwar Albayany, Omani Engineering Consultancy, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Al Abraj Consulting Engineers & Architects, and Almanarah Engineering Consultancy.

SHC, which covers an area of approximately 15 million square metres (sqm), has allocated an area of one million sqm for healthcare projects. The master plan has been developed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon & Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

