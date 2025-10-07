Dubai-based developer MERED has appointed Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) as the lead design consultant for its waterfront development on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

The project will feature high-end apartments, sky villas, and ocean villas, in addition to amenities and landscaped oasis gardens, the developer said in a statement.

The first phase of the development is scheduled for launch by the end of 2025.

In August 2024, MERED had acquired an 11,890 square foot waterfront plot on Al Reem Island within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) area.

The company’s flagship ICONIC Tower in Dubai is scheduled for handover in the third quarter of 2027.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

