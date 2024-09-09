Egypt - Madinet Masr has launched its new residential project, The Butterfly, in Mostakbal City via its signature community Minka, with sales of up to EGP 64 billion, as per a press release.

Established on a 187-feddan area, the project comprises luxurious residential units, including independent villas, S-villas, townhouses, and a commercial area.

The project is part Madinet Masr’s plan to expand its business and diversify its land portfolio, the company’s CEO Abdallah Sallam said.

It is worth noting that Madinet Masr reported a 150.64% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2024.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).