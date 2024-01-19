India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Buildings & Factories (B&F) - has been awarded a major contract in Oman to develop a mixed-use project in capital Muscat.

Unveiling the details, L&T said the project scope includes construction of a 3-star hotel featuring 80-key hotel rooms, 101 serviced apartments, and a 23-key residential apartment & office block with a common basement in addition to associated service buildings, external works, services, as well as hard and soft landscaping.

The contract was awarded to B&F unit by a reputed Omani private client, said the company in a statement.

It has also snapped up a significant repeat order from the Indian Government Planning & Development Authority at Maharashtra to construct EWS Housing, 14 towers and related infrastructure works in Navi Mumbai.

The scope of works includes design and construction of civil structures in all aspects including MEP, and related external development works. The project will be completed within 42 months, it added.

