India's top engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Heavy Civil Infrastructure - has secured a significant contract from a major client in the Middle East.

The package is the first of its kind for the Indian construction conglomerate in the Middle East market.

As per the deal, the business vertical of L&T Construction will provide feasibility study, concept design, detailed design, construction and installation of special systems.

L&T Construction has also baggwed contracts from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), for the design and construction of an underground metro project in connection with Joka – Esplanade Metro Corridor in the city of Kolkata.

The work involves design and construction of the ramp and metro rail line covering four underground stations as well building of tunnels by TBMs and cut and cover methods, architectural finishing works and track works, it added.

