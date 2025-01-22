KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has launched a major affordable housing project in Kuwait, which will include 9,800 homes.

The project, which is located south of Salmi Road about 16 kilometers from Jahra City, has already begun to take shape with machinery and equipment deployed at the site.

Construction work officially began earlier this month, with a focus on network budgeting and soil testing, in preparation for the construction of thousands of affordable homes.

The new housing units will serve as an alternative to the areas of Sulaibiya and Taima.

Head of the Engineers of the First Region at PAHW Dr. Bader Al-Thaidi confirmed that all contracts for the project have been finalized, and these include contracts for the construction of homes, public buildings, roadworks, and utility installations.



The first phase of the affordable housing project, which involves the construction of 3,345 homes and public buildings, began earlier this month and is expected to be completed within three years.

The subsequent phases, which include an additional 6,455 homes, will also be completed within the same timeframe. Two consulting offices have been contracted to oversee the construction of the homes and public buildings.

PAHW is committed to upholding the highest technical standards and ensuring the implementation of the project in the best possible manner.

To ensure timely progress and adherence to all technical specifications, PAHW is closely monitoring the implementation of the project. A dedicated supervision body is present on site along with the consulting offices to supervise the implementing companies and ensure the quality of work and speed of completion.

