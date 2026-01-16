KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has received approval from the State Audit Bureau to proceed with the tender for the modernization, development, major maintenance, management, and operation of the Muthanna Complex in Kuwait City.

This move comes in confirmation of the article published by the daily recently under the headline “KD 77.6 million for upgrading and rehabilitating the Muthanna Complex.” In coordination with the Ministry of Finance, KAPP has now invited interested companies and consortia to submit bids for the project

Previously, KAPP had submitted the tender to the State Audit Bureau on December 25 for prior oversight, review, and auditing before awarding the contract to the winning bidder.

KAPP held a public session to open bids for the project tender, which had successfully passed the technical evaluation.

This initiative is part of KAPP’s strategy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, to re-tender projects under the management and development system in accordance with the provisions of Article 116 of 2014 and its executive regulations

