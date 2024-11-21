First Group, a subsidiary of Emeel Abdallah Group, is set to develop three residential projects in Kuwait, with a total investment of 400 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.3 billion), the company CEO said.

Fady Emeel Abdallah told Zawya Projects that each development will include 1,500 villas.

“We plan to start construction at the beginning of 2025, with delivery expected within three years,” he said. The location, delivery timelines and other project details weren't disclosed.

The three projects aim to address the growing demand for residential housing in Kuwait and will feature modern designs and amenities tailored for family living, Abdallah added.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

