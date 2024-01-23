Kuwait is planning to build a large hospital for local pensioners at a cost of around 55.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($184 million) in Kuwait City, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Medical City Company, which was founded by the Government in 2012, will oversee the project, which is being procured under ‘design, build and operate’ (DBO) model, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted a government document as saying the hospital would be built on an area of around 860,000 square metres and the project would be launched after it is approved by the competent authorities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

