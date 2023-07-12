Kenya has started rolling out an extra 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable, with the work expected to be completed by 2027, a senior government official said.

The country will set up 1,450 digital villages and hubs, and 25,000 public WI-FI hotspots, the state-run Kenya Broadcasting Corporation said, citing Information Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

“We seek to digitalise all government services by the end of this year. We are setting up at least two world-class data centres,” Owalo added.

